One Degree Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

One Degree Advisors Inc boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 488,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,099 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 5.4% of One Degree Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. One Degree Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $13,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Shares of BATS DFIC opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average is $27.06. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $28.89.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

