One Degree Advisors Inc Reduces Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

One Degree Advisors Inc reduced its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,108 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,502 shares during the period. One Degree Advisors Inc's holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,161 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 31,997 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 135.8% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 36,416 shares of the company's stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 20,973 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 445,118 shares of the company's stock worth $18,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,105,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 30,418 shares of the company's stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUV opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $44.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average of $41.99.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Dividend Announcement

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

