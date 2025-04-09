One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) EVP Sells $83,432.40 in Stock

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) EVP Justin Clair sold 3,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $83,432.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,325. This represents a 8.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of OLP stock opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $502.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $30.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.99.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th.
One Liberty Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases.
