One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) EVP Sells $83,432.40 in Stock

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) EVP Justin Clair sold 3,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $83,432.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,325. This represents a 8.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

One Liberty Properties Price Performance

Shares of OLP stock opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $502.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $30.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.99.

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On One Liberty Properties

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLP. State Street Corp raised its position in One Liberty Properties by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,660,000 after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,628,000 after buying an additional 17,651 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 311,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,476,000 after buying an additional 27,746 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in One Liberty Properties by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. 36.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases.

