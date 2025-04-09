OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on OneMain from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $56.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Get OneMain alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OneMain

OneMain Stock Down 3.9 %

OneMain Announces Dividend

Shares of OMF opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. OneMain has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $58.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.11%.

Insider Activity

In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $157,500.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,960.79. The trade was a 15.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMain

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 395.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,249,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,280,000 after buying an additional 1,796,054 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at $72,936,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,835,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,604 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,885,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $46,195,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneMain

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.