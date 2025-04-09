ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Position Decreased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 883,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,681 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $88,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $78.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $75.48 and a one year high of $118.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.81 and its 200-day moving average is $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 79.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ONEOK from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on ONEOK from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

