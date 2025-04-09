Oppenheimer Has Lowered Expectations for Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Price

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Walmart from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Get Walmart alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Walmart

Walmart Stock Up 5.1 %

Walmart stock traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.97. The company had a trading volume of 18,732,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,363,544. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.10 and its 200-day moving average is $89.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $180.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.83 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $195,052.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 398,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,288,807.84. The trade was a 0.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $1,220,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 568,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,859,472.96. This represents a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,852 shares of company stock valued at $16,785,080 over the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,235,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $503,517,000 after buying an additional 809,352 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,337,363 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $188,742,000 after acquiring an additional 71,075 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 31.9% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 140.1% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 151,115 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,203,000 after purchasing an additional 88,177 shares during the period. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 46,450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.