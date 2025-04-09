Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.89 and last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 500208 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

Orchid Island Capital Trading Down 5.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $541.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.98.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Orchid Island Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is 240.00%.

Institutional Trading of Orchid Island Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the period. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company’s RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

