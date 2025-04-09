Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 303,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,369 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $28,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 485.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.88.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS stock opened at $90.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.70 and a fifty-two week high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.42%.

Otis Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 6,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $701,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,934.30. This represents a 9.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 38,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $3,588,712.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,883 shares in the company, valued at $23,213,814.03. This trade represents a 13.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,281 shares of company stock valued at $10,747,553. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

