PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $1,984,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 85,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 212,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 39,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 25,200 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.98, for a total value of $2,796,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,196.42. The trade was a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total value of $636,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,929.63. This trade represents a 86.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,547 shares of company stock valued at $18,261,908. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $121.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Melius Research set a $120.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Melius raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PACCAR from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.46.

PACCAR Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $86.40 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $83.79 and a fifty-two week high of $122.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.40. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 16.69%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

