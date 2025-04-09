Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palomar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

Shares of PLMR stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.95. The stock had a trading volume of 35,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.46. Palomar has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $143.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.38.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palomar will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.69, for a total transaction of $40,065.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,933.67. This trade represents a 2.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 3,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $344,637.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,696.64. The trade was a 4.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,097 shares of company stock worth $3,271,422. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palomar by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Palomar by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Palomar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

