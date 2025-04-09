Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.72, but opened at $22.73. Pan American Silver shares last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 1,257,783 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAAS shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $815.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 37,480 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,911,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,726,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,920,000 after acquiring an additional 89,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 89,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 37,804 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

