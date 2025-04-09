Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK) Shares Sold by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Park National were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Park National by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Park National by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Park National by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Park National during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRK opened at $142.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.72. Park National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.08 and a fifty-two week high of $207.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Park National’s payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective (down previously from $187.00) on shares of Park National in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Park National in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.50 price target for the company.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

