Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 28,900.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Parsons were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Parsons by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Parsons during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $59.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 78.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.66. Parsons Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.56 and a fifty-two week high of $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Parsons announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Parsons from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Parsons from $109.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Parsons from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Parsons from $125.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parsons currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

