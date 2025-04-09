Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.55, but opened at $64.60. Pathward Financial shares last traded at $66.91, with a volume of 36,211 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Pathward Financial Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The savings and loans company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.27 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 21.91%. Pathward Financial’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 8,971.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 45,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 45,308 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pathward Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,223,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Pathward Financial by 317.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 20,403 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Pathward Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pathward Financial by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Featured Stories

