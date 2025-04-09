Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.46, but opened at $5.24. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 772,654 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTEN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.54.

The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.96%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,482,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,562,824.96. The trade was a 1.02 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Carl Stewart sold 48,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $357,265.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,224.50. This trade represents a 36.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,443.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

