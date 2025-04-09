Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Buys 4,951 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,484,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 619.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,465,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844,935 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,957,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,148,000 after buying an additional 1,327,298 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,363,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,293,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLEX. StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Flex from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Flex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of FLEX opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.53. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $45.10.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Flex had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Flex

In other news, Director Lay Koon Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $2,162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,773,262.50. This represents a 19.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 64,807 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $2,844,379.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 233,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,249,456.14. The trade was a 21.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Stories

