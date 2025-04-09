Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $1.05 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Lowery Thomas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $162.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $159.99 and a 1-year high of $199.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.15 and a 200-day moving average of $188.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.8556 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

