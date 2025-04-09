Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $534,000 Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,119,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,840,000 after acquiring an additional 372,880 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $11,387,000. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 78,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 156,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 50,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ MNST opened at $55.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $43.32 and a 12 month high of $60.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.11.

Insider Activity

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $552,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,528.71. The trade was a 12.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $2,585,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,054.86. This represents a 68.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,316 shares of company stock worth $11,484,440 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

