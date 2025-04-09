Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,591,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,891,000 after buying an additional 32,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,714,000 after acquiring an additional 34,782 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,124,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,267,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,127,000 after acquiring an additional 39,641 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,211,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,526,000 after purchasing an additional 96,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

NJR opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.43.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Roberto Bel sold 1,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $58,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,450. This trade represents a 4.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on NJR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. New Street Research set a $51.00 target price on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on New Jersey Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

