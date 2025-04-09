Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Purchases 341 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXON. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 115.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total transaction of $169,685.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,275.44. This represents a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $504.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $574.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $557.07. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $273.52 and a one year high of $715.99. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $604.67.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

