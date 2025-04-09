Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 28,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $109,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.74. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $61.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Dividend Announcement

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1614 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.