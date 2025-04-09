Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 28,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $109,000.
Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 2.4 %
NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.74. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $61.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.05.
Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.
