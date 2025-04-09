Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Cencora were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Cencora by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Cencora by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cencora by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.20.

Shares of COR opened at $274.47 on Wednesday. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $214.77 and a one year high of $296.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.42 and a 200 day moving average of $243.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.29%.

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $1,211,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,197.76. This trade represents a 24.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.51, for a total transaction of $3,928,916.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 317,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,680,732.63. This represents a 4.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,675 shares of company stock valued at $8,034,778. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

