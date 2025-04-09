Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Trims Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,938 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,099 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Autodesk by 1,058.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,296 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 26,768 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,906,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Autodesk by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 300,135 shares of the software company’s stock worth $88,711,000 after buying an additional 60,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,453,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,671.87. This trade represents a 44.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $534,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Autodesk from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Autodesk from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $238.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.32 and a 12-month high of $326.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $276.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

