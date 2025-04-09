Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Trims Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,279 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Target by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Target by 330.8% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock opened at $88.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $173.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The business had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on Target from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.03.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

