Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pearson in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pearson during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Pearson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pearson by 251.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSO. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bankshares set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Pearson Stock Performance

Shares of PSO opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.42. Pearson plc has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.57.

Pearson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.2092 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

