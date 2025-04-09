Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Given New $7.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PTON. Argus upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PTON

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.21.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

In related news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 187,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $1,207,685.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,735.05. This trade represents a 65.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 68,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $452,910.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 474,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,202.06. This represents a 12.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 674,338 shares of company stock valued at $5,522,838. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 647.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 24,903 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $39,992,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.