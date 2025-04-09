PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $11.50 to $11.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PFLT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Performance

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of PFLT stock opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $807.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.30. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 87.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. 19.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

