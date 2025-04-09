Pernix Group (OTCMKTS:PRXG) Shares Up 4,740.1% – Should You Buy?

Pernix Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRXG – Get Free Report) traded up 4,740.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.31 and last traded at $24.68. 32,260 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6,352% from the average session volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.
Pernix Group Trading Up 4,740.1 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59.
About Pernix Group
Pernix Group, Inc provides integrated construction solutions worldwide. It operates through Construction and Power Services segments. The company offers pre-construction consulting, construction management, design/build, and general contracting services to U.S. Department of State and other government clients, and commercial and industrial clients.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pernix Group
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Pernix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.