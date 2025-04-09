Pernix Group (OTCMKTS:PRXG) Shares Up 4,740.1% – Should You Buy?

Pernix Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRXG – Get Free Report) traded up 4,740.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.31 and last traded at $24.68. 32,260 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6,352% from the average session volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Pernix Group Trading Up 4,740.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59.

About Pernix Group

Pernix Group, Inc provides integrated construction solutions worldwide. It operates through Construction and Power Services segments. The company offers pre-construction consulting, construction management, design/build, and general contracting services to U.S. Department of State and other government clients, and commercial and industrial clients.

