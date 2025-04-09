Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Pfizer stock on March 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) on 4/1/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) on 4/1/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 4/1/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) on 3/31/2025.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.12. 25,061,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,790,937. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.58. The firm has a market cap of $119.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $31.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.07.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gould Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

