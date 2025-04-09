PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Position Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,850,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $91,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PULS. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $895,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 106.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 17,890 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 215,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,719,000 after buying an additional 69,750 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after buying an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $610,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $49.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.66.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

