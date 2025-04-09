Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.76 and last traded at $11.83, with a volume of 20599 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities upped their target price on Pharvaris from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PHVS

Pharvaris Stock Down 10.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of -2.84.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. As a group, analysts expect that Pharvaris will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharvaris

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHVS. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Pharvaris by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 814,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,617,000 after acquiring an additional 216,483 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Pharvaris by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,395,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,429,000 after purchasing an additional 189,714 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Pharvaris by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 778,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after purchasing an additional 157,530 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pharvaris by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 443,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 118,408 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 483.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 76,188 shares during the last quarter.

About Pharvaris

(Get Free Report)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.