Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock opened at $92.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.35. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $91.18 and a 12-month high of $169.41. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.43.

View Our Latest Report on PSX

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.