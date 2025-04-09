Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Barclays increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.43.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $92.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $91.18 and a 1 year high of $169.41. The company has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.35.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 93.12%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.



