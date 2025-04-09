PIMCO Access Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:PAXS)

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Trading Up 1.4 %
NYSE:PAXS opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average is $16.05. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $17.24.
About PIMCO Access Income Fund
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Access Income Fund
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Strategy’s $5 Million Bitcoin Target: Beacon or Bagholder?
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Harley-Davidson Tops Watchlists: Value Trap or Turnaround Play?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Make Big Bets on Gold With These 3 Leveraged Mining Funds
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Access Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Access Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.