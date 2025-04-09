PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on May 1st

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PTY stock opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.49.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

