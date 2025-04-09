Pinnacle Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 88.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,359 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,139,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,941 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,747,000 after acquiring an additional 162,900 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 519,913 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,350,000 after buying an additional 13,828 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 503,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 27,789 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. 50.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Global Ship Lease Trading Down 4.1 %

GSL stock opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average is $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $646.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $30.32.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $182.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.71 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 46.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.50%.

Global Ship Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.