Pinnacle Holdings LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth $19,618,000. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,622,000 after purchasing an additional 381,758 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth $990,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $787,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $749,000. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

Shares of NFE opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.10. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.24 million. Sell-side analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Fortress Energy news, CFO Christopher S. Guinta purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $42,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 206,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,016.21. This represents a 2.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NFE

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.