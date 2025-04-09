Pinnacle Holdings LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.0% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tandem Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $1,745,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 457.7% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,725,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,740 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 163,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,165 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 230,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,173,000 after buying an additional 31,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $268.00 to $264.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total value of $6,175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,381 shares in the company, valued at $32,947,774.62. This trade represents a 15.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,848 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,908 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.9 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $216.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.63. The company has a market cap of $605.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $179.20 and a 1-year high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

