Pinnacle Holdings LLC Has $35,000 Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 99.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 450 shares of the company's stock after selling 499,550 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC's holdings in Okta were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Okta by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 13,387 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Okta by 1,150.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 415,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,146,000 after buying an additional 382,190 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,115,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,903,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Okta by 125.8% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,015,437. The trade was a 4.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,704 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $242,224.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,199.38. This represents a 10.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 761,197 shares of company stock valued at $70,662,533. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $91.39 on Wednesday. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $118.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of -261.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Okta from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Okta from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $116.09.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

