Pinnacle Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) by 86.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522,248 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 59.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 57,011 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 151.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 102,283 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 14,007 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 37,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Eventbrite by 14.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 227,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 29,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

EB stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $172.70 million, a PE ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

A number of research firms have commented on EB. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

Eventbrite Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

