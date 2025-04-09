Pinnacle Holdings LLC Sells 568 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.4% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Tandem Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $802,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 559.5% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,032,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $387,706,000 after purchasing an additional 875,591 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,729,000. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 49,042 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,077,000 after buying an additional 18,533 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 376,808 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $146,616,000 after buying an additional 95,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. HSBC upgraded Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $437.00 to $391.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.08.

Home Depot Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $333.90 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.77 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $379.92 and its 200-day moving average is $397.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

