PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.27.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $960.62 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PLDT Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.812 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 5.4%. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,536,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,042,000 after acquiring an additional 254,110 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in PLDT by 1,189.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 128,213 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in PLDT by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 113,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 32,791 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of PLDT by 655.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 105,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 91,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

