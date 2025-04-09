Polymer Capital Management US LLC Acquires New Position in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 318.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 800,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,834,000 after buying an additional 608,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,099,000 after acquiring an additional 158,899 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,617,000 after purchasing an additional 97,502 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 825,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,042,000 after purchasing an additional 47,979 shares during the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MOFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on MidWestOne Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

MOFG stock opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $34.56. The company has a market capitalization of $547.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.15.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 9.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.89%.

In other news, CEO Charles N. Reeves purchased 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $49,944.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,315.58. The trade was a 3.44 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

