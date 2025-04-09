Polymer Capital Management US LLC Acquires New Shares in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,988,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Allegion by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 204,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after buying an additional 8,806 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,175,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $154,643,000 after acquiring an additional 49,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total value of $257,535.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,000.02. The trade was a 16.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nickolas A. Musial sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $50,254.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,008.40. The trade was a 7.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,224 shares of company stock worth $406,636 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALLE

Allegion Stock Performance

ALLE opened at $118.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $113.27 and a 1-year high of $156.10.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.91 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 45.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

About Allegion

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.