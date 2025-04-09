Polymer Capital Management US LLC Acquires Shares of 17,275 Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 17,275 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in Evolent Health by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,444,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,097,000 after buying an additional 1,171,304 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at $12,519,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Evolent Health by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 803,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 380,790 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 407.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 455,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 365,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth $3,927,000.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health Stock Up 2.4 %

Evolent Health stock opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Evolent Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $646.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.92 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVH. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Evolent Health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Evolent Health

Insider Transactions at Evolent Health

In related news, CEO Seth Blackley bought 55,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $497,577.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 762,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,575.17. This represents a 7.81 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy purchased 11,040 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $99,470.40. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 389,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,926.04. This trade represents a 2.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $666,315 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evolent Health Profile

(Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.