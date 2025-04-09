Polymer Capital Management US LLC Invests $228,000 in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,219 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 228,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $26.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Orrstown Financial Services Increases Dividend

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.17). Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Research analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is 56.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORRF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott V. Fainor purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.17 per share, with a total value of $93,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,553.32. This represents a 28.86 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Giambalvo acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.80 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,309.60. This trade represents a 2.53 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,800 shares of company stock valued at $211,892. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

