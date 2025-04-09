Polymer Capital Management US LLC Makes New $140,000 Investment in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 184,111 shares during the period. Aspiring Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth $849,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 25.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 65,181 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,272,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 230,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Planet Labs PBC by 16.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,870,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after purchasing an additional 689,888 shares during the period. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Planet Labs PBC Stock Down 7.8 %

PL opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $908.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.56. Planet Labs PBC has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $6.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 48.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $61.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

PL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $4.05 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $6.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PL

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.