Polymer Capital Management US LLC Makes New Investment in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 295.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 8.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 61,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Santander began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Pilgrim’s Pride Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ PPC opened at $49.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.63. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $57.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.14.

Pilgrim’s Pride Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $6.30 dividend. This is a boost from Pilgrim’s Pride’s previous special dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

