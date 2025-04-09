Polymer Capital Management US LLC Purchases Shares of 19,670 TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 71,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 127,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 55,666 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth $5,983,000. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Performance

Shares of TRTX stock opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 156.81, a quick ratio of 152.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.54. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.78.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $34.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.98 million. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. Analysts forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.14%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.00%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

