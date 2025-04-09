Polymer Capital Management US LLC Purchases Shares of 2,330 Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Visteon by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 884.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Visteon by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Visteon from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Visteon from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visteon from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Visteon from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.25.

VC opened at $67.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $66.37 and a twelve month high of $117.94. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.45.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $2.47. Visteon had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

